In Kharkiv, It Took More Than A Day To Extinguish Fire Following Missile Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A fire that erupted on Wednesday, March 20, after a Russian missile attack on a production and office building in Kharkiv has been extinguished.



According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook

"The area of the fire, which was caused by an enemy strike on a civilian production facility in the city, covered an area of about 10,000 square meters. The fire has now been extinguished," the statement says.

Emergency search operations continue at the site.

As reported, on March 20, at around 1 pm, a Russian missile hit a production and office building in Kharkiv, where a printing house, furniture and paint workshops were located, and where up to 20 private entrepreneurs rented offices. Following the strike, a fire broke out and spread over 10,000 square meters.

Five people were killed, five are missing and nine were injured. There were 65 people in the building at the time of the attack.

According to Volodymyr Tymoshko, the regional police chief, the Russian forces used a Kh-35 missile.