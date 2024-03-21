Global Finance Celebrates A Quarter Century Of Empowering Financial Journeys

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Global Finance, a leading name in the mortgage brokerage industry, proudly marks its 25th anniversary, a significant milestone that highlights its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional financial solutions and services. Established in 1999, Global Finance has been at the forefront of financial innovation, helping clients navigate the complexities of mortgages, loans, and Personal risk insurances.

Over the past two and a half decades, Global Finance has grown from a modest operation into a trusted financial partner for thousands of individuals and businesses. The company's dedication to excellence, customer service, and tailored financial strategies has set it apart in the competitive financial landscape.

A Legacy of Success and Customer Satisfaction

Global Finance's journey began with a simple vision: to make financial services more accessible and understandable for everyone. Make the customer Financially stronger and wiser. Empowered and equipped to customers by education and latest information so that they can take an informed decision. Through the years, this vision has guided the company's approach, leading to numerous accolades and a growing base of loyal clients.

"Our 25th anniversary is not just a celebration of what we've achieved, but a testament to the trust and relationships we've built with our clients," said Ajay Kumar CEO and Founder of Global Finance. "We've always believed in a client-centric approach, and it's thrilling to see how this belief has translated into empowering thousands of people to achieve their financial goals." Over 25 years, Global Finance has helped Kiwis arranged over $14 billion in mortgages and personal risk insurance.



Innovating for the Future

As Global Finance celebrates this remarkable milestone, the company also looks forward to the future. With a commitment to innovation and adapting to the evolving financial landscape, Global Finance is poised to introduce new technologies and services that will further simplify the mortgage, loan process and personal risk insurances such as life and health and claim settlement for its clients.

"In the coming years, we aim to leverage the latest in financial technology to enhance our service offerings and continue to provide the personalized, expert advice that our clients have come to expect," said Ajay Kumar.

Giving Back to the Community

Marking its 25th anniversary, Global Finance is also launching a series of community engagement programs and financial literacy initiatives. These efforts aim to give back to the communities that have supported the company over the years and to empower individuals with the knowledge they need to make informed financial decisions. Recently we have arranged a lunch for over 150 senior citizens with the help of Bhartiya Samaj. Supported Kabbadi and other international tournaments with the help of Sikh Supreme Society.

About Global Finance

Global Finance is a premier mortgage broker and financial services company with a mission to provide customized mortgage and financial solutions to individuals and businesses. With a team of experienced professionals, Global Finance is dedicated to helping its clients achieve their financial aspirations. Global Finance currently operates from five locations with four branches in Auckland and one in Tauranga and looking to further expand its reach and open new branches in the coming months and years.

