Israeli Army Kills 6 Palestinians In West Bank

(MENAFN- IANS) Ramallah, March 22 (IANS) Six Palestinians were killed by the Israeli army in several West Bank cities, according to Palestinian sources.

Among the six Palestinians, four were killed in clashes during an Israeli army raid in the Nour Shams Palestinian refugee camp in the city of Tulkarm on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Two of them were killed by live bullets fired by Israeli troops, while the other two were killed in a drone bombing, according to Palestinian Red Crescent Society and security sources.

Israeli media outlets said that the two Palestinians attacked by drone were posing a threat to the army by firing at Israeli vehicles during a military operation in the refugee camp.

Large Israeli forces, accompanied by military bulldozers, stormed the city of Tulkarm and the refugee camp earlier on Thursday, imposing a strict siege on it, the Palestinian News Agency WAFA reported, citing local sources.

In two other incidents on Thursday, Mohammad Salhiya, 19, and Sameh Zaytoun, 63, were killed by Israeli forces in the Al-Amari refugee camp near Al-Bireh and near an Israeli settlement south of Bethlehem.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the two incidents.

Since October 7, 2023, at least 450 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli army in the West Bank, according to Palestinian statistics.