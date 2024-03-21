Chevy Chase, Fellow 'National Lampoon's Vacation' Stars To Attend FAN EXPO Philadelphia

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The Griswold family may not have been able to enjoy Walley World as planned (spoiler alert!) but the stars of National Lampoon's Vacation are set to have a great time greeting fans, posing for photo ops, signing autographs and conducting interactive Q&As at FAN EXPO Philadelphia, set for May 3-5 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Chevy Chase ('Clark'), Beverly D'Angelo ('Ellen'), Randy Quaid ('Cousin Eddie') and Dana Barron ('Audrey') will make their new 'family' trip to Center City Philadelphia a memorable one for fans of the 1983 hit and its sequels.



Chase transitioned from a writer to one of the breakout on-camera stars on NBCï¿1⁄2s ï¿1⁄2Saturday Night Liveï¿1⁄2 in its first season in 1975-76, moving on to films like Caddyshack and Foul Play before the original Vacation, Fletch (1985) and National Lampoonï¿1⁄2s European Vacation (1985) and Three Amigos (1986) made him one of the most prolific leads of the 1980s. He continued that success into the next decade with several new iterations of the Vacation franchise as well as family films like Man of the House and Snow Day. Chase also found new audiences with a run as a regular on the series ï¿1⁄2Community.ï¿1⁄2



Dï¿1⁄2Angelo has more than 130 film and TV roles on her resume, including Vacation and three sequels. She had starring and co-starring parts in The Miracle (1991), Eye for an Eye (1996) American History X (1998) and many others, and dozens of TV movies and guest appearances on hit shows like ï¿1⁄2Frazier,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2The Simpsonsï¿1⁄2 and ï¿1⁄2Cougar Townï¿1⁄2 as well as a six-season recurring run on ï¿1⁄2Entourage.ï¿1⁄2



Quaid first gained notice for a co-starring role opposite Jack Nicholson in the 1973 light comedy-drama The Last Detail. In addition to the ï¿1⁄2Cousin Eddieï¿1⁄2 turns in Vacation, Christmas Vacation and Vegas Vacation and Amish bowler ï¿1⁄2Ishmaelï¿1⁄2 alongside Woody Harrison and Bill Murray in Kingpin, Quaid has had supporting roles in such favorites as Independence Day and Brokeback Mountain. He won a Golden Globe Award and Peabody Award for his portrayal of President Lyndon Johnson in the TV Movie LBJ: The Early Years and has been nominated for Oscar, Emmy and BAFTA Awards.



Barron portrayed Griswald daughter ï¿1⁄2Audreyï¿1⁄2 in both the original Vacation and Christmas Vacation 2: Cousin Eddie's Island Adventure, among more than 40 credits. She had a three-year supporting role in the adventure series ï¿1⁄2Crossbowï¿1⁄2 and played ï¿1⁄2Nikki Wittï¿1⁄2 in the original ï¿1⁄2Beverly Hills, 90210ï¿1⁄2 as well as guest spots on ï¿1⁄2Murder, She Wrote,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Babylon 5ï¿1⁄2 and ï¿1⁄2Dream On.ï¿1⁄2



The four add heft to an already top-level FAN EXPO Philadelphia roster that includes Hayden Christensen (Star Wars franchise), Rosario Dawson (ï¿1⁄2Ahsoka,ï¿1⁄2 Rent), Rainn Wilson (ï¿1⁄2The Office,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Lessons in Chemistryï¿1⁄2), Marisa Tomei (My Cousin Vinny, The Wrestler), Adam Savage (ï¿1⁄2MythBustersï¿1⁄2), Danny Trejo (Machete, The Book of Boba Fett), Morena Baccarin (Deadpool, ï¿1⁄2Gothamï¿1⁄2), Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,ï¿1⁄2), Mario Lopez (ï¿1⁄2Saved by the Bell,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Access Hollywoodï¿1⁄2), Ben McKenzie (ï¿1⁄2Gotham,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2The O.C.ï¿1⁄2), Joonas Suotamo (The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, Solo and more), Kate Mulgrew (ï¿1⁄2Star Trek: Voyager,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Orange is the New Blackï¿1⁄2), Rose McGowan (ï¿1⁄2Charmed,ï¿1⁄2 Scream), Holly Marie Combs (ï¿1⁄2Charmed,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Picket Fencesï¿1⁄2), Felicia Day (ï¿1⁄2The Guild,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Dragon Age: Redemptionï¿1⁄2), Emily Swallow and Gina Carano (ï¿1⁄2The Mandalorianï¿1⁄2), and more.



FAN EXPO Philadelphia will also feature a variety of comics creators who have written and drawn many favorite stories over the past half century, exhibitors featuring classic and unique pieces from the thousands of memorable characters and scenes that Star Wars and all of its offshoots have produced, and programming panels and special events to help fans across any empire show their love of one of pop cultureï¿1⁄2s most enduring series.



Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Ultimate Fan and VIP Packages for FAN EXPO Philadelphia are available now. Advance pricing is available until April 18. More guest news will be released in the following weeks, including line-up reveals for additional headline celebrities, comic creator guests, voice actors and cosplayers.



Philadelphia is the eighth event on the 2024 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq/home/events/.



