Officials Seek To Maximise Aid To Gaza Through Cyprus Sea Corridor

(MENAFN- IANS) Nicosia, March 22 (IANS) Officials from 36 countries and organisations met to discuss ways of maximising aid to Gaza through the Cyprus sea corridor.

Representatives from the UN, the European Union, the G7 and non-governmental organisations involved in the handling and dispatch of aid supplies to Gaza attended the meeting on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

They discussed ways to improve the operation in terms of aid delivery, transport and distribution, Cyprus' Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said in Larnaca, where the aid operation is based.

The officials also discussed the establishment of a fund to finance the operation, Kombos added.

According to local media, Cyprus has agreed with Israel on the lifting of a naval blockade imposed in 2007 to facilitate aid shipment to Gaza.

The first aid consignment through the Cyprus sea corridor left for Gaza on March 12.

UN agencies and aid organisations have expressed concern about the imminent famine in Gaza. The quantity of aid permitted by Israel to enter Gaza falls short of the desperate needs.