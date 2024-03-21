Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 21st March 2024).
Please click here to view a table of listed companie s and their associated ticker codes.
| RSISX Index Change
|
|
|
| RS ISX Index
| Closings
| Change (w/w) (%)
| Change (YTD) (%)
| RSISX IQD Index
| 1,695.3
| 2.5%
| 9.1%
| RSISX USD Index
| 1,666.9
| 2.5%
| 9.1%
| ISX Market Summary of This Week
| Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d
| 20,312.2
| # of Listed Companies on the ISX
| 105
| Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d
| 15.4
| # of Traded Companies
| 57
| Traded Shares (mn)/d
| 14,973
| # of Companies (Up)
| 23
| Total Trades (#/d)
| 2,711
| # of Companies (Down)
| 17
| ISX Mcap (IQD bn)
| 19,426
| # of Companies (Not changed)
| 17
| ISX Mcap ($ mn)
| 14,717
| # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA)
| 3
| Market FX Rate*/
CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)**
| 1320
/ 1310
| # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC)
| 2
*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary
**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks
| Top 5 Gainers - Weekly
|
|
|
|
| Company Names
| ISX Code
| Closing Price(IQD)
| Price Change (w/w)
| Price Chg. (YTD)
| Iraqi for Seed Production
| AISP
| 9.500
| 13.1%
| -9.0%
| International Islamic Bank (NRM)
| BINT
| 0.900
| 12.5%
| -65.4%
| Al-Sadeer Hotel (UCM)
| HSAD
| 26.500
| 9.3%
| 23.0%
| Baghdad Soft Drinks
| IBSD
| 4.200
| 6.6%
| 8.2%
| Baghdad for Packing Mat. (NRM)
| IBPM
| 2.800
| 6.1%
| -44.0%
|
|
|
|
|
| Top 5 Losers - Weekly
|
|
|
|
| Company Names
| ISX Code
| Closing Price(IQD)
| Price Change (w/w)
| Price Chg. (YTD)
| Al-Hamraa for Insurance (NRM)
| NHAM
| 1.000
| -13.0%
| 5.3%
| Gulf Insurance&Reinsurance
| NGIR
| 0.420
| -12.5%
| 44.8%
| Babylon Bank (UCM)
| BBAY
| 0.070
| -12.5%
| -12.5%
| Kurdistan Int. Islamic Bank
| BKUI
| 0.760
| -10.6%
| -10.6%
| Mansour Hotel
| HMAN
| 37.500
| -8.5%
| -5.9%
|
|
|
|
|
| Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume
|
|
|
| Company Names
| ISX Code
| Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d
| Trading Vol. ($'000)/d
| Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%)
| Al-Mansour Bank
| BMNS
| 15,853.1
| 12,009.9
| 78.0%
| National Bank of Iraq
| BNOI
| 1,032.9
| 782.5
| 5.1%
| Bank of Baghdad
| BBOB
| 766.4
| 580.6
| 3.8%
| Iraqi for Seed Production
| AISP
| 667.9
| 506.0
| 3.3%
| Baghdad Soft Drinks
| IBSD
| 503.4
| 381.4
| 2.5%
| Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors
|
| Sector
| No Trades/w
| Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w
| Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w
| Share in Total Trading Vol. (%)
| Banking
| 1,296
| 18,107.6
| 13,717.9
| 89.1%
| Agriculture
| 366
| 732.4
| 554.8
| 3.6%
| Industry
| 406
| 635.3
| 481.3
| 3.1%
| Telecom
| 250
| 414.4
| 313.9
| 2.0%
| Services
| 268
| 291.5
| 220.8
| 1.4%
| Hotels&Tourism
| 44
| 116.2
| 88.0
| 0.6%
| Insurance
| 81
| 14.9
| 11.3
| 0.1%
| Investment
| 0
| 0.0
| 0.0
| 0.0%
| Grand Total
| 2,711
| 20,312.2
| 15,388.0
| 100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Bonds Trading (First-issued Emaar Bonds)
| Bond Class
| Code
| Opening Price
| Highest Price (IQD/bond)
| Lowest Price (IQD/bond)
| Closing (IQD/bond)
| Previous Closing Price (IQD/bond)
| No Trades (#/d)
| No. of Traded Bonds/d
| Trading Volume (IQD)
| Maturity Date
| Coupon Rate (%)
| Bond Yield (%)
| 1,000,000
| CB30
| 984,000
| 984,000
| 984,000
| 984,000
| -
| 5
| 5
| 4,920,000
| Oct. 2027
| 8.0
| 8.1
| Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 5
| 5
| 4,920,000
|
|
|
Iraq Stock Exchange
A cross transaction occurred on 11.4 bn shares of Al-Mansour Bank (BMNS) on Mar. 20, valued at IQD15.4 bn and corresponding to 4.6% of BMNS's capital. The first issuance of "Emaar bonds" was launched for trading starting Mar. 19, 2024, on the bond platform. The price change will be 5% according to the table received from the CBI. The bonds will trade from 10:00 am till 1:00 pm. Accordingly, on Tuesday, the trade occurred on 5 of the 1,000,000 category bonds (8% coupon rate, maturity: 4 years) at an amount of IQD4.9 mn, and with a yield of 8.1%. Please go to Table (2.3) for the details. Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance (NGIR) fulfilled ISX's request to explain why the prices touched the higher limit on Mar. 11 and Mar. 12. The company disclosed that there were no fundamental events or new matters that affected the price of the shares. National Household Furniture Industry (IHFI) invited its shareholders to subscribe to 1.66 bn shares starting Mar. 18 from the capital increase to IQD3.32 bn through a 100% rights issue. The subscription period is no less than 30 days and no more than 60 days.
Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:
ISX will suspend trading of National Bank of Iraq (BNOI) starting Apr. 3 due to the AGM that will be held on Apr. 8 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD300.0 bn to IQD400.0 bn through 33% bonus issue, dividend distribution, and the opening of 7 branches during 2024. ISX suspended trading of Iraq Baghdad for General Transport (SBPT) starting Mar. 20 due to the AGM that will be held on Mar. 26 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD1.3 bn to IQD2.0 bn through 54% bonus issue, and electing new board members.
