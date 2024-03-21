               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Pakistan To Continue To Stand With People Of Sri Lanka


3/21/2024 8:11:31 PM

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Pakistan says it has always stood with the people of Sri Lanka in times of need and will continue to stand with them always.

As part of ongoing charity for the less privileged, the Pakistan High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Major General (R) Faheem-Ul-Aziz HI (M), handed over ration bags to representatives from Rahmath Foundation, and Sri Lanka Press Association for onward distribution to deserving people.

The High Commission said the rations will be utilized for the food arrangements of underprivileged people dependent on these organizations during the month of Ramzan. (Colombo Gazette)

