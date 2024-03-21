Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah arrives in Jeddah on a visit to Saudi Arabia.

CAIRO -- Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken says there is a consensus between the US and the Arab states on the urgency of durable ceasefire in Gaza.

ANKARA -- GCC Secretary-General Jassem Al-Budaiwi announces agreement on starting free trade talks between the GCC and Turkiye.

ALGIERS -- Algeria is to hold early presidential elections on September 7.

NEW YORK -- UN General Assembly adopts a landmark resolution on "Seizing the opportunities of safe, secure and trustworthy artificial intelligence systems for sustainable development."



WASHINGTON -- The US Justice Department files a lawsuit against Apple for monopolization of smartphone markets. (end)

gb









MENAFN21032024000071011013ID1108008144