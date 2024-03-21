Ukraine To Direct At Least EUR 800M To Support Smes And Processing By 2026 - Economy Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukraine Facility Plan, among other things, requires Ukraine to meet four investment indicators, according to the Ministry of Economy.

This includes the government's allocation of at least EUR 1.75 billion for financial support to micro-enterprises, SMEs and SME processing companies in 2024-2027 and at least EUR 800 million in 2024-2025, the ministry said.

In addition, the government will allocate at least EUR 150 million to agricultural producers to cover mine clearance costs in 2024-2027 and EUR 75 million in 2024-2025.

As reported, in February 2024, the European Parliament approved the regulations of the Ukraine Facility programme, according to which the amount of EU support for Ukraine in 2024-2027 will amount to EUR 50 billion.

The Ukraine Facility Plan is a technical document required to implement the EU's financial support programme for Ukraine. The Cabinet of Ministers approved the Plan on March 18, 2024.

Ukraine has already received EUR 4.5 billion in transitional funding under the Ukraine Facility.