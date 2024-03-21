Canadian Instructors Salute Ukrainian Defenders As Training Completes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Armed Forces of Canada showed its military instructors say good bye to Ukrainian recruits whom they trained as part of Operation UNIFIER.

That's according to a posting on X by the operation's press service, Ukrinform reports.

"We, along with our partners, the British Army and Lithuanian Army, stand with Ukraine and salute their courage as they return to their country to defend their land and people from unprovoked Russian aggression," the statement reads.

Canadian instructors train Ukrainian recruits in TacMed skills

It should be recalled that as part of Operation UNIFIER, run since 2015, Canadian instructors have trained more than 40,000 Ukrainian recruits. After Russia's full-scale invasion, Canadian servicemen were pulled from the territory of Ukraine, but within a few months training was resumed in the UK, Poland, and Latvia.