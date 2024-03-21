Zelensky Hears Reports From Military, Intelligence Chiefs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine held meetings with the military and intelligence chiefs on strengthening protection against Russian terror and pro-active efforts against the enemy.

Zelensky spoke of this in his latest address to the nation, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, I held several meetings with our military, with the heads of our intelligence. In particular, it was about strengthening our defense against Russian terror and our pro-active moves against the invaders. We are preparing some good, effective moves," the president said.

calls on EU leaders to provide more air defense systems, ammunition to Ukrain

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, to discuss the possibilities of strengthening NATO's coordination role in supporting Ukraine, in particular, in expanding the nation's existing defense capabilities.