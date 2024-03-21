Two Palestinians Shot Dead By Israeli Forces In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, March 21 (KUNA) -- Two Palestinians were martyred on Thursday by the Israeli occupation forces in Ariha and Jenin cities in the West Bank.

Ibrahim Qattash died of his wounds when he was injured in the head by the Israeli forces which broke into Aqbat Jabr refugee camp, south Ariha, Palestine news agency (Wafa) reported.

Qattash was admitted to hospital at a critical conditions, it added.

The Israeli forces also detained three young Palestinians from the same camp.

Meanwhile, Palestine's Health Ministry announced that Mohammad Hawashin, 28, was martyred when the Israeli occupation forces bombarded a vehicle in Jenin late Wednesday.

The number of Palestinians martyred by the Israeli occupation forces has risen to 11 since Wednesday (yesterday). (pick up previous)

maa









MENAFN21032024000071011013ID1108007973