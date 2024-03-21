GCC Chief Urges To End Israeli Discrimination Against Palestinian People

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, March 21 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi underlined the necessity for the international community to take the necessary measures to end the suffering of the Palestinian people from the daily Israeli discriminatory practices.

This came in statement issued by Al-Budaiwi on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, observed on March 21st of each year.

He referred to the tragic situation in the Gaza Strip and the persecution, discrimination, and racial segregation suffered by the Palestinian people, which is based on dominance, imposition of restrictions, deprivation, differentiation, and serious violations of human rights and international law by the Israeli occupying forces.

Al-Budaiwi affirmed the commitment of the GCC member states to the provisions of the Declaration of Human Rights of the Council Cooperation, which guarantees rights enshrined in their constitutions and national legislation.

He specifically referred to Article 2 of the Declaration, which states that "people are equal in human dignity, rights, and freedoms, and they are equal before the law without discrimination based on origin, sex, religion, language, color, or any other form of discrimination."

He stated that the leaders of the GCC countries believe in the dignity of human beings and respect for their rights, stressing their commitment to their protection as guaranteed by Islamic law, as well as the principles laid out in the United Nations Charter and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

"The International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, which all the GCC member states have ratified, has also played a role in shaping the GCC countries' legislative and regulatory frameworks that are aimed at combating racial discrimination, hatred, and prejudice, as well as promoting a culture of tolerance, coexistence, justice, and equality in their societies," he said.

Al-Budaiwi commended the role played by the GCC countries in the process of achieving lasting peace, which is primarily based on equality and non-discrimination.

Additionally, he encouraged the international community to recognize the importance of eliminating all forms of discrimination in taking strict measures to eliminate the causes and conditions that create racial discrimination worldwide. (end)

