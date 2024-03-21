(MENAFN- Baystreet) Dow Leaps 300+ En Route to New High

Glenn Wilkins - Thursday, March 21, 2024







Record Setting Rally Rolls on, Dow Adds 260+ AdvertismentStocks climbed Thursday and technology shares outperformed, adding to the previous session's gains that led to new records on Wall Street.The Dow Jones Industrials surged 269.76 points to 39,781.89.The S&P 500 index gained 16.9 points to 5,241.52.The NASDAQ advanced 32.43 points to 16,401.84.Micron Technology jumped 16% on strong earnings and headed for its best day since December 2011. The news lifted the semiconductor sector, with Nvidia and Intel added more than 1%, while Taiwan Semiconductor rose 2.5%.Megacap tech stocks that led the recent rally contributed to the session's gains, with Meta Platforms, Microsoft and Amazon adding nearly 1%. Apple bucked the broader tech-driven uptrend, slumping 4% after the Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit against the iPhone maker. Social media company Reddit surged more than 40% above its initial public offering price in its market debut.Wall Street will monitor earnings reports from FedEx and Nike after the market close.Thursday's moves follow a winning day on Wall Street that sent the three major indexes to new closing highs, with the S&P 500 breaking above 5,200 for the first time.Prices for the 10-year Treasury were higher, lowering yields to 4.27% at Wednesday's 4.28%.Oil prices slid 22 cents to $81.05 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices rallied $21.90 to $2,182.90.

