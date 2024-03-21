Taiwan Technical Mission – Soufriere Mini-Expo: ‘Fair And Responsible AI For Consumers’

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan)

SOUFRIERE, St Lucia – The Taiwan Technical Mission (TTM) recently participated in a mini-expo hosted by the ministry of commerce, manufacturing, business development, cooperatives and consumer affairs, in observance of World Consumer Rights Day. The Mini-Expo was held on Friday, March 15, 2024, at the Bus Terminal at Old Trafford in Soufriere, under the theme,“Fair and Responsible AI for Consumers”.

The event featured booths from the Taiwan Technical Mission (TTM), Consumer Affairs Department (CAD), St Mary's College (SMC), Saint Lucia Bureau of Standards (SLBS) and National Utilities Regulatory Commission (NURC).

At the Mini-Expo, many concerns related to AI were highlighted, including misinformation, privacy violations, and discriminatory practices, and also how AI-driven platforms can spread false information and perpetuate biases.

During the opening ceremony, H.E. Peter Chia-Yen Chen, made brief remarks, saying the impact of Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) on our digital landscape has brought significant changes to various aspects of our lives, including work, communication, and information gathering.

“Speaking of this advanced technology, my thoughts drift to the years 2019 to 2022, when we implemented the ICT for Educational Development Project,” said ambassador Chen.“Through that Project, Taiwan teamed up with the Ministry of Education of Saint Lucia in establishing smart learning classrooms, integrating information technology into the educational environment, which brought tangible results in enhancing ICT and digitized teaching within Saint Lucian schools.”

Ambassador Chen shared brief insights into the ongoing“The Application of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in Digital Capacity Building Project” initiated in 2023, which aims to enhance ICT application capabilities in both the public and private sectors in Saint Lucia.

“As we look ahead, the connection between Taiwan and Saint Lucia in artificial intelligence and information technology will undoubtedly grow stronger,” ambassador Chen stated.“May this World Consumer Rights Day event not only be marked by smooth proceedings, but also emerge as a beacon of success, illuminating the path toward greater consumer justice and equity.”

Ambassador Chen also launched the start of the“Call for Climate Coding Competition” which targets secondary school students for which winners will receive monetary prizes. The competition is a unique opportunity for students to develop projects that showcase their abilities and take action towards a sustainable future, particularly addressing climate change challenges faced in Saint Lucia.

“In addition, the sponsorship from Taiwan NGO“STUF United Fund” makes this competition even more perfect,” he noted.“The STUF United Fund is dedicated to assisting in enhancing the programming skills of Saint Lucian students and would like to strongly encourage secondary school students in Saint Lucia to participate in this competition.”

The post Taiwan Technical Mission – Soufriere Mini-Expo: 'Fair and Responsible AI for Consumers' appeared first on Caribbean News Global .