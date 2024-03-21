Four Nord Anglia Education Schools Return To Prestigious Spear's Index Of Leading Private Schools

(MENAFN- Mid-East) The 'definitive guide to the world's 100 leading private schools' cites NAE schools in Switzerland and Dubai.

Dubai, UAE- Leading international schools provider Nord Anglia Education announced today that four of its schools were once again recognised in the esteemed 2024 Spear's Schools Index, which calls itself the 'definitive guide to the world's 100 leading private schools'.

This year's index highlights the high-quality education provided by Collège Alpin Beau Soleil and Collège Champittet in Switzerland, both of which were named 'Top Flight' schools.

In the Middle East, Swiss International School Dubai and Nord Anglia International School Dubai also returned to the list. Both were recognised as 'Top Recommended' schools, with the latter also being named a 'Partner' school.

Stuart White, Principal at Collège Alpin Beau Soleil, said:” We are pleased to be recognised by Spear's as one of the world's 100 leading private schools, highlighting our commitment to providing a world-class education at Beau Soleil. Set in the Swiss Alps, our unique environment fosters a vibrant international community, enabling us to deliver an unparalleled educational experience.”

Philippe de Korodi, Principal of Collège Champittet, said:“Being featured in the Spear's Index is a testament to our rigorous and well-rounded bilingual education. This acknowledgment serves as a motivation for us to continue nurturing our students into global citizens.”

Ruth Burke, Principal of Swiss International School Dubai, said:“Joining the ranks of the leading schools in the Spear's Index last year was a remarkable achievement, and being included again this year underscores our innovative approach to bilingual and boarding education, excellence and sustainability. We will continue to inspire the changemakers of tomorrow, each and every day.”

Matthew Farthing, Principal at Nord Anglia International School Dubai, said:“It's a privilege to be recognised in the Spear's Index again this year. Our focus on educating change makers and instilling a strong sense of social purpose is at the heart of what we do here in Dubai. This accolade is a reflection of our community's hard work and passion.”

About Nord Anglia Education:

As the world's leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.