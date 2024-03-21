Delhi Police Team Attacked While Trying To Arrest Man Accused Of Pulling Off Woman's Dupatta

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) A group of people attacked a police team in north Delhi while they were attempting to apprehend a man accused of harassing a woman, including throwing a water balloon at her and pulling off her dupatta, an official said on Thursday.

The police had arrived in response to reports that a man, identified as Kapil, was captured on camera harassing and verbally abusing a woman in public.

Video footage revealed that Kapil was involved in verbally abusive behaviour towards a woman and also purportedly threw water balloons at his neighbours.

When the police team sought to apprehend the suspect and take him to the police station, they were confronted by locals, including his family members.

Another video of the altercation showed a group of people, including women, physically engaging with the police officials on duty.

According to police, on Wednesday night, a PCR call was received at Subzi Mandi police station reporting that a youth had forcibly removed a woman's dupatta and followed her to her home, leading to a quarrel.

"At the time, the SHO and some staff were at Valmiki Bara responding to another PCR call regarding a quarrel. Upon receiving the new call regarding the woman's harassment, some of the staff immediately left for Arya Pura to address the situation," Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, M.K. Meena said.

A police team reached the scene and apprehended Kapil. However, his family members surrounded the police personnel and prevented them from taking him into custody.

"Eventually, they succeeded in freeing Kapil from the police. The police staff exercised minimal force during the encounter. The SHO, along with additional staff, arrived at the scene and managed to bring the situation under control," said the DCP.

The victim filed a complaint stating that Kapil, threw a water-filled balloon at her, verbally abused her, removed her dupatta, and physically assaulted her.

"Based on her statement, a case has been registered against Kapil under Sections 354, 354B, 509, and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)" said the DCP.

Additionally, medical examinations were conducted on the police personnel involved, and a General Diary entry was logged. "Furthermore, based on the statement provided by Head Constable Mukesh, another case has been registered against Kapil and his family members under Sections 186, 353, and 34 of the IPC," the DCP added.