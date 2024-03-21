Surat: 225 Kg Adulterated Ghee Recovered During Raid

(MENAFN- IANS) Surat, March 22 (IANS) Authorities in Gujarat's Surat have seized around 225 kg of adulterated ghee during a raid at a factory, an official said on Thursday.

The seized ghee, falsely branded with logos of well-known companies, was being distributed across various dairies, posing a health risk to consumers, an official said.

An investigation has been launched against the owners of the factory.

According to sources, the ghee was also supplied to other states.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has been conducting ongoing surveillance drives to ensure food safety.