Congress Fields Former CM Tuki From Arunachal West LS Seat

(MENAFN- IANS) Itanagar, March 22 (IANS) The Congress on Thursday nominated former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki from the Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat, where he will face sitting MP and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

According to the third list of Lok Sabha candidates, issued by party General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, in New Delhi, Congress state Vice-President Bosiram Siram has been fielded in the Arunachal East seat against sitting BJP MP Tapir Gao.

Veteran Congress leader Tuki, who is also the state party President, has been the sitting MLA from the Sagalee constituency in the Papumpare district since 1991.

In 2019 too, Tuki was fielded from the Arunachal West, but fought the election reluctantly, putting more effort into retaining the Sagalee Assembly seat in the Assembly election.

The Assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be held simultaneously in the border state on April 19. Counting of votes for the Assembly polls would be held on June 2 and for the Lok Sabha on June 4.