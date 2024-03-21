North American Explorer Expands And Stakes In Historic Gold Basin Mining District

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) %GlobexMining (TSX: $GMX) (OTC: $GLBXF) announced in a press release today that it has acquired by staking 24 unpatented lode claims totaling a surface area of almost 500 acres in Mohave County in Arizona.
The newly acquired Salt Spring project is located at the northernmost margin of the historic %Gold BasinMiningDistrict. This area, rich in history and potential, was staked to cover a large number of gold-bearing quartz veins, small historic mine workings and prospects. It was the site of a %Gold discovery in the early 1870s.
The gold is found in veins and crack-like structures throughout the rock. Geologists have identified three different types of gold deposits based on the metals found with the gold: gold only, gold with copper, and gold with copper, lead, and silver in lesser quantities. The gold-copper and gold-copper-lead deposits are farther away from the intrusion than the gold-only deposits, suggesting they formed at a different time.
Globex Mining is a diversified North American portfolio of mid-stage exploration, development and royalty properties containing precious metals, base metals, specialty metals and minerals and industrial minerals and compounds. Canadian shares were trading up in early afternoon trade at $0.83.
