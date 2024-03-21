Japan’S Nikkei Hits New High Amid Global Policy Shifts

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Nikkei Stock Average reached new heights, driven by the Bank of Japan's policy adjustments and positive U.S. Federal Reserve feedback.



Investors, encouraged by these developments, shifted towards riskier assets.



On a notable day, the Nikke jumped 812.06 points, a 2.03% increase, closing at 40,815.66 and touching an intraday peak of 40,823.32.



Major companies like Hitachi and Mitsui & Co. saw their stock prices climb over 4%.



The semiconductor sector, led by Sumco, showed remarkable performance, boosted by Micron Technology's strong earnings.



This uplift was echoed across the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Prime market, with the majority of stocks advancing.







The Federal Open Market Committee's decision to hold U.S. interest rates steady, alongside forecasts for future reductions, fueled investor optimism.



Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's comments on the gradual decrease of inflation to a 2% target added to market confidence.



Wall Street reacted positively, with the Dow Jones and Nasdaq hitting new highs. This buoyancy spread across various risk assets, marking a recovery in broader markets.



This surge in the Nikkei, following key monetary policy updates from Japan and the U.S., signals a revitalized investor interest in the Japanese market, showcasing the dynamic nature of global economic interactions.

Background

After eight years of maintaining interest rates below zero, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) has made a historic decision to raise interest rates above zero.









Amid Japan's main stock index nearing record highs, wages rise at the fastest rate in over three decades.





























Despite avoiding recession and low interest rates, this signals a pivotal moment for Japan's economy. It suggests an end to a prolonged period of economic stagnation.



































Under Governor Kazuo Ueda, BOJ's decision aligns with OECD recommendations, guiding Japan's economic policies.









It suggests gradually raising short-term interest rates and enhancing the flexibility of its bond yield control policy, particularly with inflation stabilizing around the 2% target.









MENAFN21032024007421016031ID1108007680