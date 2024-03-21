India Joins The Deep-Sea Mining Race Amid Environmental Concerns

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) India has entered the race for deep-sea mining, applying for two licenses to extract critical metals like cobalt, copper, manganese, and nickel from the ocean floor.



These metals are pivotal for the green energy transition, fueling technologies such as electric vehicle batteries and solar panels.









The U.N.'s International Seabed Authority, overseeing the industry, issued 31 exploration licenses and is deliberating on future mining regulations.









Major powers like the U.S., China, and Russia seek undersea resources, anticipating high demand for lithium and cobalt.















International Energy Agency: Meeting climate goals needs up to 5x current lithium and 4x cobalt production by 2030. The expected demand will exceed the available land-based supplies.



















The Clarion-Clipperton Zone in the eastern Pacific is a hotspot for these efforts, containing vast reserves of polymetallic nodules rich in essential metals.









The extraction process involves vacuuming seabed nodules and raising environmental alarms. Critics warn of irreversible damage to marine ecosystems.

















Despite environmental concerns, proponents argue that deep-sea mining could offer a less environmentally harmful alternative to land-based extraction.



In addition, they cite lower greenhouse gas emissions and minimal impact on terrestrial ecosystems as key advantages.

















Regulatory bodies now balance economic interests with protecting vulnerable ocean habitats.



They hope to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework soon to address this challenge effectively.

















The "race to the bottom" reflects the tension between sustainable energy and marine biodiversity protection.









As global demand for critical metals escalates, the debate over the environmental ethics and practicalities of deep-sea mining is set to intensify.

MENAFN21032024007421016031ID1108007679