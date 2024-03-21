(MENAFN- The Rio Times) EFTA nations, comprising Iceland, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, and Norway, are actively pursuing a trade agreement with Mercosur during their discussions in Brazil.



This collaborative effort aims to enhance economic relations and trade between the two blocs.



The EFTA countries , consisting of Europe's wealthiest nations like Norway and Switzerland, operate independently of the European Union and enjoy prosperity and autonomy.



Meetings on March 21, 2024, with Brazil's legislative and executive branches aim to extend economic ties beyond current partnerships.



These countries aim to diversify and fortify economic links amidst global challenges.







Heidi Lunde is optimistic about sealing the deal this year, underscoring the delegation's advocacy for its ratification.



This initiative follows EFTA's recent trade agreement with India, which showcases its commitment to broadening its trade network.



Thomas Aeschi, leading the Swiss delegation, expects smooth approval for the India and Mercosur agreements, highlighting a trade-friendly climate post-pandemic.



This step aims to rejuvenate economies and broaden trade partnerships, adapting to changing global markets.



The delegation's Brasília visit, after successful Buenos Aires discussions, shows a strong regional push for free trade talks.



This joint effort emphasizes the vital role of open trade in promoting economic growth and resilience globally.

Europe's Wealthy Non-EU Countries Eye Strategic Trade Ties with Mercosur

Negotiated in 2000 and finalized in 2019, the EU-Mercosu trade deal faces delays primarily over Amazon deforestation and concerns for European farmers.



The deal aims to open markets for Mercosur's agriculture and European manufacturing but hits snags in ratification.



The European Commission's bid to ease ratification by splitting the agreement faces pushback from member states demanding full parliamentary approval.

