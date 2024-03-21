Globant And Nvidia Forge Alliance For A.I. Enhancement

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Globant, an Argentine tech firm, has allied with Nvidia, a U.S. processor giant. Globant's CEO, Martin Migoya, announced this.



They aim to boost Globant's AI platform. GeneXus, a Globant branch, will use Nvidia's AI tech.



This tech is like an AI operating system. It has tools for managing language models and putting them to work.



Migoya shared his excitement on social media. He had talked with Nvidia's Jensen Huang. They saw AI's huge promise for people.



This deal will blend Nvidia's AI tools into Globant's platform, speeding up AI app use. This blend ensures smooth tech integration while keeping data safe.







Migoya also spoke at a forum, discussing how GeneXus will benefit from Nvidia's tech. This link allows for creating specialized tools.



These tools help in various business areas. Globant stresses a full view in creating AI for business. They merge views on AI, tech, and business for a unified solution.



Globant plans to invest $1 billion in AI in Latin America. This will nearly double its staff in five to six years.



A new center in São Paulo will lead this growth. It focuses on AI and quantum computing. This expansion is self-funded.



Globant aims to hire 20,000 more in Latin America. This will nearly double its current team of 27,000.



Migoya wants to grow Globant's role in Latin America. This includes tech and research. Globant also bought Iteris, a firm in São Paulo.



This move strengthens Globant in Brazil. Iteris focuses on digital change in finance, retail, health, and farming. This is part of Globant's growth in Brazil and its new office in Berlin.

