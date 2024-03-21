(MENAFN- The Rio Times) EU farmers, from France to Poland, are increasingly frustrated with the Union's extended free trade with Ukraine.



This policy allows Ukraine to keep selling its wheat within the EU, escalating tensions among local grain producers.



Despite not directly causing price drops, Ukrainian wheat exports have sparked significant debate.



In Poland, the influx of Ukrainian grai led to over 500 road blockages this week, prompting calls for government intervention.



Meanwhile, French President Macron's efforts to support Ukraine face challenges as farmers bear the war's economic impact.



Despite budget cuts, France has earmarked over €2.2 billion to aid its farmers, alongside efforts to negotiate limits on Ukrainian grain imports.







This discontent has been palpable at agricultural events, where debates over wheat prices are rampant.



The EU's Autonomous Trade Measures , granting Ukraine nearly unrestricted market access, have particularly angered farmers, and excluding grains from these concessions has led to widespread dissatisfaction.

The dramatic increase in Ukrainian wheat imports by the EU, more than 17 times the amount prior to the war, has compromised the competitiveness of local crops.



EU farmers argue that the lower costs and lax environmental regulations of Ukrainian wheat unfairly disadvantage them.



Farmers across the EU, especially in France and Eastern Europe, stand united in their protest.



They assert that supporting Ukraine is crucial, but it shouldn't be to their detriment.



This situation underscores the challenge of balancing support for Ukraine with domestic agricultural interests.

