Costa Rica Sets Sights On Semiconductor Leadership

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Thursday marks a pivotal moment for Costa Rica as it unveils an unmatched semiconductor industry roadmap in the region.



This plan, a first in Latin America, sets out timelines and appoints key officials. Its goal is to transform the nation into a regional semiconductor nucleus.



This initiative is crucial for drawing new investment, fostering connections, and creating high-skill jobs.



The move capitalizes on a strategic US partnership, positioning Costa Ric at the forefront of the tech industry's demands.



In July 2023, Costa Rica became the United States' first strategic ally under the Chips and Science Act, a 2022 law providing $52.7 billion to enhance US chip production.



Amid ongoing trade tensions with China, this act also facilitated a nearly $20 billion support package for Intel.







This aid aims to bolster chip manufacturing, signaling a collaborative effort to diversify and strengthen the semiconductor sector.



The roadmap further aims to bolster Costa Rica's talent development in semiconductor assembly, packaging, and testing.



Costa Rica and Panama are deemed a vital ally by the US in transforming the semiconductor supply chain.



This assertion comes from a Costa Rican government promotional clip circulated on social media.



The country has long served as a manufacturing and service hub for small electronic devices and consumer services for US companies, covering various sectors from pharmaceuticals to mechanics.



This strategic pivot towards semiconductors signifies Costa Rica's broader ambition to play a crucial role in the global technology landscape.

