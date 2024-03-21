The Ritz-Carlton, Jeddah Welcomes Visionary Hotelier Peter Katusak-Huzsvar As General Manager

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Jeddah, Saudi Arabia– The Ritz-Carlton, Jeddah is delighted to usher in a new era of luxury and excellence with the appointment of Mr. Peter Katusak-Huzsvar as its esteemed General Manager, effective immediately.

A seasoned professional with an impressive track record in the industry, Peter brings with him a wealth of international hospitality expertise. Taking the helm of this iconic establishment, he is dedicated to crafting unforgettable experiences and further enhancing the renowned legacy of the Ritz-Carlton, Jeddah.

Armed with a BSc in Hospitality Administration & Management from Corvinus University Budapest and an MSc in Business Administration & Management from the University of Pécs, Peter boasts an illustrious career that spans more than three decades.

After commencing his professional career in Hungary, Peter has held pivotal roles in renowned hotels across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, culminating in his most recent role as the General Manager of W Dubai – The Palm and W Residences Dubai – The Palm, UAE, a position he assumed in August 2020. Prior to this, he held the role of General Manager at SO/Vienna in Austria, where he steered the property to excellence from January 2018 to July 2020.

Peter's leadership journey is marked by significant roles, including General Manager at W Dubai – Al Habtoor City, UAE, and W Guangzhou, China, while his versatility and unwavering commitment to excellence were notably showcased during his tenure as the General Manager – Task Force at Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel, Qatar. Additionally, his noteworthy tenure as the General Manager at W St. Petersburg, Russia, and Director of Operations at W Doha Hotel and Residences, Qatar, underscore his mastery in curating unparalleled experiences within the realm of luxury.

Peter's unwavering commitment to continuous professional development is unmistakable, demonstrated by his participation in seminars and training programs. Standout among these is his completion of the Finance360 for GMs program by eCornell, along with the Heartist Journey – Supertransformer Training, and the Value-Based Leadership Training, underscoring his steadfast dedication to staying abreast of industry best practices.

Recognized as the General Manager of the Year – High-End Resort (top 10) by Hotelier Middle East in 2023, Peter was also included in Hotelier Middle East's General Manager Power 100 List UAE for two consecutive years in 2021 and 2022, attesting to his profound impact in the regional hospitality landscape. Further accolades include the Stephen Garff, Marriott Award of Excellence for Culture and the Debbie Marriott Harrison Leader of the Year Award in 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Fluent in Hungarian, German, and English, with proficiency in Italian and Russian, Peter brings a cosmopolitan perspective and linguistic finesse to his role. Serving as the key chair of the Marriott Business Council UAE Market Driven Initiatives Council since January 2021 and the MBC UAE F&B Council since August 2020, Peter actively contributes to shaping industry initiatives.

The Ritz-Carlton, Jeddah eagerly anticipates the transformative leadership and unparalleled vision that Peter Katusak-Huzsvar will bring, set to redefine the guest experience and reinforce the hotel's unwavering commitment to an extraordinary standard of luxury and excellence.

