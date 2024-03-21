UAE's HR Excellence In Spotlight As Merit-Based Employee Happiness Awards Begins Nominations

(MENAFN- Mid-East)  Employee Happiness Awards draws upon Plan3Media's philosophy of merit-based awards, allowing brands to either nominate or sponsor; not both

 The coveted award complements the growing focus on employee experience and wellness from companies across sectors in the UAE

 Employee Happiness Awards recognizes best HR practices across 22 company categories and 5 individual categories, spotlighting pioneering advancements in employee well-being and happiness, across industries in UAE.

UAE: Employee Happiness Awards is set to shine a spotlight on ongoing

transformations across the human resources (HR) landscape, especially in the context of employee experience and wellness. The brainchild of Plan3Media, a leading event management company known for championing a merit-based awards culture in the region, Employee Happiness Awards is open to nominations in 27 distinctive categories.

In the previous edition held in June 2023, the Employee Happiness Awards received several

nominations, some of whom were selected as finalists and gave compelling presentations to an independent jury. The winners and participants were leading companies and HR individuals from industries as diverse as retail, real estate, healthcare, education, and finance. Abu Dhabi Police GHQ, Nakheel, ADNH Compass, Marriott International, Babyshop, Cigna Healthcare, Du, DAMAC Properties, Rove Hotels, Alef Education, Masafi, and Pinsent Masons were among the big winners.

Inspired by the overwhelming response to that edition, Plan3Media has added more categories and planned an eventful agenda for the upcoming gala ceremony in Dubai.

CEO of Plan3Media, Jatin Deepchandani, attributed the success of Employee Happiness Awards to its relentless focus on upholding transparency and integrity through a merit-only approach.“As corporate awards increasingly became self-congratulatory exercises, we seized the opportunity to set ourselves apart by instilling a culture of meritocracy. Our relentless efforts to make the Employee Happiness Awards synonymous with HR excellence are now yielding tangible results, distinguishing our accolades from the rest.” In line with Jatin's words, the Employee Happiness Awards is validated by a reputable global accreditation programme called Awards TrustMark. Employee Happiness Awards has a rigorous and systematic nomination process. Nominees are expected to initially submit an online form with basic information, category selection, and a write-up about their competencies. Finalists are invited to make a 20-minute presentation to an independent jury, which will evaluate the performance against a few metrics before selecting deserving winners. Plan3Media has set a nomination limit of three categories per company. There

are 22 well-defined categories for companies and 5 for individuals.

Over 200 CHROs, HR professionals, government officials, and startup founders are expected to participate in the black-tie gala awards ceremony, scheduled for Friday, June 7, 2024, where Gold and Silver winners will be announced in each category. Finalists and winners of the Employee Happiness Awards will receive a trophy showcasing their competencies in HR strategies and employee experience. Recognized companies will understandably excel at talent attraction and retention.

About Plan3Media Event Management:

Plan3Media (P3M) is a unique event and media company that conceptualises original event ideas and transforms the ideas into thriving, intellectual event properties through seamless end-to-end execution. Founded in 2015, P3M focuses primarily on international business conferences, awards, seminars, and community events.