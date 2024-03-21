HIGHEST LEVELS OF PERSONALIZATION DRIVE SECOND BEST FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE ON RECORD FOR BENTLEY MOTORS

(MENAFN- Mid-East) 13,560 extraordinary cars delivered in 2023 achieving an overall

revenue figure of $3.213 billion

 Operating profit reaches $644.7 million with return on sales of

20.1% driven by positive mix effects from higher specification

derivatives, higher option uptake and the sale of Limited Editions

and Coachbuilt collectibles.

Bentley Motors today revealed financial performance for 2023 that was heavily influenced by record levels of interest in luxury personalization. Operating profits reached $644.7 million as three-quarters of customers explored the 46 billion different configurations

available from the options range to add bespoke content from Bentley's

Mulliner division, representing a 43% rise over 2022.

The luxury marque posted a revenue of $3.213 billion as customers were

also increasingly attracted to higher revenue models such as Azure, S and

Speed, the mix of which reached 70% up from 30% in 2022. In total, Bentley

delivered 13,560 cars in 2023, its third highest retail figure in history.

Return on sales reached 20.1% in 2023, a marginal drop from 20.9% the

year before, impacted by upfront expenditures for future products, and

planned reduced volumes due to life cycle effects.

Bentley's latest financial performance support the company's industry-

leading Beyond100 strategy, as it drives towards self-funding of the

transformation of its entire product range to electric, and becoming carbon

neutral by 2030.

Adrian Hallmark, Chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors, commented:

“Last year marked a further positive performance in our transformation

journey, despite an increasingly volatile geopolitical and business

environment. We took another big step forward on our strategy to focus on

customer value rather than volume, and our well-balanced export success,

disciplined cost management and ability to maximize personalization proved

our resilience and strong foundations to build upon.

“With uncertain market conditions set to continue during the year ahead, we

will adapt our business model to ensure we remain in a balanced position,

ready to adjust to increases or decreases in demand. Our focus on value

over volume will be further strengthened and we look forward to our major

product launch events in the second half of 2024.”

The trend for SUV buying continued as Bentayga remained Bentley's

number one model, accounting for 44% of total sales volume and reinforcing

its position as the most successful luxury SUV in the world. Furthermore,

consistent appeal continued for the Continental GT and GT Convertible,

accounting for nearly a third of sales, 31%, with the Flying Spur, the world's

finest luxury four-door grand tourer, reaching 25% of total sales volume.

In spite of challenging conditions in key regions around the world, the

Americas maintained its position as the biggest selling global market.

Interestingly, Bentley's home market in the UK is now the number one selling

region for hybrid models by proportion, with 27% of sales from relevant

model lines in 2023 selected as a hybrid option.