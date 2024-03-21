Clavell's 'Shōgun' Reimagined For New TV Generation

(MENAFN- Asia Times) In 1980, when James Clavell's blockbuster historical novel Shōgun was turned into a TV miniseries , some 33% of American households with television tuned in . It quickly became one of the most viewed miniseries to date, second only to“Roots .”

I'm a historian of Japan who specializes in the history of early modern Tokugawa era (1603-1868), during which the bulk of the action in Shōgun takes place. As a first-year graduate student, I sat glued to the television for five nights in September 1980, enthralled that someone cared enough to create a series about the period in Japan's past that had captured my imagination.

I wasn't alone. In 1982, historian Henry D. Smith estimated that one-fifth to one-half of students enrolled in university courses about Japan at that time had read the novel and had become interested in Japan because of it.

“Shōgun,” he added,“probably conveyed more information about the daily life of Japan to more people than all the combined writings of scholars, journalists and novelists since the Pacific War.”

Some even credit the series for making sushi trendy in the US .

That 1980 miniseries has now been remade as FX's“Shōgun,” a 10-episode production that is garnering rave reviews – including a near-100% rating from review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes .

Both miniseries closely hew to Clavell's 1975 novel, which is a fictionalized retelling of the story of Will Adams – the character John Blackthorne in the novel. Adams was the first Englishman to set foot in Japan.

And yet there are subtle differences in each series that reveal the zeitgeist of each era, along with America's shifting attitudes toward Japan.

The 'Japanese miracle'

The original 1980 series reflects both the confidence of postwar America and its fascination with its resurgent former enemy.

World War II had left Japan devastated economically and psychologically. But by the 1970s and 1980s, the country had come to dominate global markets for consumer electronics, semiconductors and the automobiles.

Its gross national product per capita rose spectacularly : from less than $200 in 1952 to $8,900 in 1980 – the year“Shōgun” appeared on television – to almost $20,000 in 1988, surpassing the United States, West Germany and France.

Many Americans wanted to know the secret to Japan's head-spinning economic success – the so-called“Japanese miracle .” Could Japan's history and culture offer clues?