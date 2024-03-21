Firstsource Solutions Identified As A 'Leader' And An 'Innovator' In Nelsonhall's CX Services Transformation NEAT 2024 Report

(MENAFN- Pressat) Mumbai, India | March 20, 2024: Firstsource Solutions Limited (NSE: FSL, BSE:532809), a leading global provider of Business Process Management (BPM) services and an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, has been identified as a 'Leader' and an 'Innovator' in the 2024 NelsonHall NEAT vendor assessment for CX Services Transformation. This recognition underscores Firstsource's strategic capabilities in harnessing the latest in technology and GenAI to drive efficiency, add value and build an enhanced customer experience.

Key Highlights:



Positioned as a 'Leader' in CX Services Transformation NEAT in Revenue Generation and Cost Optimization segments

Recognized as an 'Innovator' in CX Improvement Capability and Overall segments

Targets substantial growth, emphasizing joint investment in innovation, technology, and consulting

Specialized domain-specific offerings in healthcare CX, advanced sales, and retention practices Expertise in agent assist GenAI technology for enhanced outsourcing client experience

Ashish Chawla, President – CX & Consulting, Firstsource , said,“We are thrilled to receive acknowledgment for our impactful contributions to clients and our adept utilization of disruptive technology for swift and effective value delivery. Being recognized as a 'Leader' and an 'Innovator' in the NelsonHall NEAT evaluation validates our capabilities. With our extensive expertise in customer experience, data insights, and optimizing technology implementations, we are strategically positioned to be a key partner in our clients' CX transformation journey. Committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology, we are establishing a research and incubation center to showcase advanced capabilities in data insights, conversational AI, generative AI, and the Metaverse for our current and prospective clients.”

Ivan Kotzev, Lead CX Services Analyst, NelsonHall , said:“Most organizations have made sizable CX technology investments over the past years and are now looking for strategic partnerships to optimize their ROI and future-proof their customer service operations with reduced CAPEX. Firstsource addresses this market need with strong domain-specific offerings, particularly in healthcare, experience in agent assist platforms using GenAI, and broad technology partner ecosystem.”

NelsonHall's profile of Firstsource recognizes Firstsource for its conversational AI, GenAI, and analytics technology ecosystem, coupled with its implementation capability. Recognizing their strategic leverage of platforms and forging key partnerships, the report underscores the company's robust plans for expansion across key geographies. It acknowledges Firstsource for collaborating with partners to benchmark, construct custom AI solutions, and integrate and operationalize them. Notably, their GenAI starter kit, featuring four use-cases, is identified as an example of innovative initiatives in this field.

Know more about our CX capabilities



About Firstsource

Firstsource Solutions Limited, an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company (NSE: FSL, BSE: 532809, Reuters: FISO, Bloomberg: FSOL:IN), is a leading provider of transformational solutions and services spanning the customer lifecycle across Healthcare, Banking and Financial Services, Communications, Media and Technology, and other industries. The Company's 'Digital First, Digital Now' approach helps organizations reinvent operations and reimagine business models, enabling them to deliver moments that matter and build competitive advantage. With an established presence in the US, the UK, Mexico, India, and the Philippines, Firstsource acts as a trusted growth partner for over 150 leading global brands, including several Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 companies. ( )

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the“art of the possible” in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., Europe, and India, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for service providers, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's insight is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality and depth of its analysis.

