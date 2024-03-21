Rise In Divorce Cases

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)



In recent years, Kashmir has witnessed a conspicuous table surge in divorce cases, reflecting broader societal transformations and shift in marital relationships, as a report carried by this paper has revealed.



Various factors contribute to this upward trajectory in divorce rates, spanning a web of challenges faced by couples. Experts have pointed out the impact of modernity on marriages, where shifting gender roles and individualistic attitudes intersect with entrenched cultural norms. The trend of working spouses has, in turn, created a clash between traditional values and contemporary realities, as revealed by our report.

The pressure to conform to societal expectations, coupled with unrealistic notions of marital bliss, often sets the stage for marital discord. Interference from extended family members further exacerbates tensions, impeding couples' ability to navigate conflicts and compromises.



Economic strains have also been found to weigh heavily on marriages, particularly for marginalized communities grappling with financial instability. The inability to manage expenses and fulfill familial responsibilities deepens rifts between partners, aggravating existing tensions. Also, societal pressures and unrealistic expectations contribute to a culture of intolerance, where minor disagreements escalate into irreconcilable conflicts.

The issue of infertility was found to further complicate the marital landscape, with childless couples facing heightened strains and increased likelihood of divorce. While once considered a taboo topic, divorce has gradually shed its stigma, empowering couples to seek liberation from unhappy unions. The shifting attitudes reflect a growing recognition of individual agency and the pursuit of personal happiness.

However, alongside these shifts, certain challenges persist, perpetuating cycles of marital discord. Drug abuse has been found to fuel domestic violence and relationship breakdowns. The failure to address underlying social issues, such as unemployment and substance abuse, further compounds the challenges faced by couples seeking to salvage their marriages.

In this regard, Dr Muzamil Jan and Asma Hyder's research stresses the importance of communication and mutual understanding in fostering healthy relationships. Rejecting outdated notions of marital roles and power dynamics, couples must embrace flexibility and empathy to weather the storms of marital life.



The surge in divorce cases in Kashmir signals a broader social changet, necessitating the need for nuanced interventions to support struggling couples. By addressing underlying socio-economic challenges, promoting gender equality, and fostering open dialogue on marital issues, stakeholders can work towards creating a more resilient institution of marriage. Only through collective action and empathetic engagement can we navigate the complex terrain of modern relationships and build a society where love and understanding prevail over discord and despair.