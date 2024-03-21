LS Polls: J & K Expects Record-Breaking Voter Turnout

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri anticipates a historic voter turnout for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, with extensive preparations underway to facilitate a smooth voting process.

Emphasizing the importance of civic participation, he encourages people to exercise their right to vote. Also, arrangements are being meticulously organized to ensure the Amarnath pilgrimage proceeds seamlessly, prioritizing the safety and comfort of pilgrims, he said.

“Efforts are also directed towards infrastructure development in Srinagar, with plans to enhance road conditions through black topping once weather conditions improve,” he added.

