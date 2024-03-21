(MENAFN- Baystreet) Micron's Stock Rises 17% On Earnings Beat

Oracle Finds Customer in Texas P.D. Some exciting news this morning for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL). Round Rock Independent School District Police Department in Texas is using Oracle's Public Safety Suite to improve information access and communications across the 55 school campuses and over 47,000 students it supports.Previously, the department relied on contracted county dispatch services that did not meet its needs for real-time communication across the 110-square mile school district. With Oracle's modern suite of purpose-built public safety hardware and software, the department now has the tools it needs to support its goal of creating a safe and equitable environment where the students have the greatest opportunity to reach their full potential.As a new district-dedicated agency, the department wanted to completely rethink its approach to technology to create a more agile, responsive system that would support better data access and action by creating a seamless flow of information between dispatchers, officers, and decision makers. After a comprehensive review of options, Oracle was selected for providing a comprehensive suite of hardware and software that could meet these objectives."Oracle is leading the way with new technologies and capabilities in an industry that has been stagnant in its innovation and processes for far too long," said Police Chief Dennis Weiner.ORCL shares sprinted $2.33, or 1.8%, Thursday morning to $131.48.

