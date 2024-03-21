(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Apple-Google Partnership Awaits Regulatory Approval
PepsiCo Aims to Replace Coca-Cola
Maxeon Advances on News about Solar Panels
Five Below Dives on Quarterly, Yearly Financials
Chewy out with Q4 Earnings Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts
Glenn Wilkin - Thursday, March 21, 2024
Ontrak Launches New Engagement System
Ontrak Health (NASDAQ: OTRK) shares tumbled Thursday. The company, a leading AI-powered and tech-enabled behavioral healthcare company, today announced the launch of its Ontrak Advanced Engagement System. This system integrates Augmented Intelligence (AI) with an evidence-based clinical framework to deliver human-centered, personalized member engagement.
Built on a foundation of real-world AI application, the Ontrak Advanced Engagement System enables member engagement at greater scale and with greater efficiency than ever before. The platform's introduction marks a significant step forward in Ontrak's commitment to technology-driven health solutions and builds on more than a decade of research and development.
Among other cutting-edge innovations, the Ontrak Advanced Engagement system employs a Risk-based analytics engine, which uses AI algorithms to identify members and prioritize outreach based on factors like risk, readiness, acuity, claims, prescriptions, and enrollment history. Our Risk-based analytics engine can find members with, for example, high-predicted probability of substance use disorder or depression, but no associated diagnosis in existing health records. This technology helps drive Ontrak's impressive member outreach success of 54% across all lines of business, which Ontrak believes is more than double the industry standard.
Using natural-language processing, AI-Driven Coach Notes converts spoken interaction into text, allowing for more productive care sessions aligned with evidence-based practice fidelity. It also drives greater efficiency, creating up to 20% more time for Care Coaches to prepare for and focus on serving more members.
OTRK shares lost four cents, or 12.9%, to 28 cents.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN21032024000212011056ID1108007632
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.