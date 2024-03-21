(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Centamin, CIBC at 52-Week Highs on News Centamin plc (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.91 Thursday. Centamin announced gold production of 450,058 ounces, a 2% increase on 2022, delivered in line with 2023 guidance. Increased adjusted EBITDA by 25% to US$398 million, at a 45% margin, up from 40% in 2022.
Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (T) hit a new 52-week high of $68.51 Thursday. CIBC announced its NONCM PFD A 49 declared 32.5 cent dividend.
Awale Resources Limited (V) hit a new 52-week high of 35 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.47 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Argo Living Soils Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 25 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
Aris Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.64 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Arrow Exploration Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 47 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $48.50 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust BEI) hit a new 52-week high of $79.68 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Brookfield Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $58.15 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. T.BNRE) hit a new 52-week high of $58.15 Thursday. No news stories available today.
China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.25 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Canadian National Railway Company (T) hit a new 52-week high of $179.80 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.95 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.28 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.47 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Class A Shares (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.01 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Dividend Growth Split Corp. Class A Shares (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.17 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Medical Facilities Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.62 Thursday. No news stories available today.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 79 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
Eldorado Gold Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $18.00 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Extendicare Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.84 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Foraco International SA (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.03 Thursday. No news stories available today.
North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Class A Shares (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.66 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Gatos Silver Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.89 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Galiano Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.63 Thursday. No news stories available today.
CGI Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $158.73 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Hannan Metals Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 36.5 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
Information Services Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $27.14 Thursday. No news stories available today.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 92 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
