Kuwait PM Arrives In Saudi Arabia On Official Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, March 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah arrived on Thursday in Jeddah City on an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Upon arrival, His Highness the Premier was received by Deputy Governor of Makkah Al-Mukarramah Region Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of State and Cabinet Member Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Al Saud, Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khaled Al Saud, and Kuwait's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Sabah Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and Kuwait's Consul General in Jeddah and Permanent Representative to the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Mohammad Saud Al-Mutairi. (end)

