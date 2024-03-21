Azerbaijani Table Tennis Players Attend Training Camp Together With Turkish National Team

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani table tennis players participated in the next
international training camp.
Azernews reports with reference to the information by the press
service of the federation that the members of the national team
went to Ankara, the capital of Turkiye, for this purpose.
Under the leadership of head coach Farhad Ismayilov, Vazir
Allahverdiyev, Nihat Mammadov, Adil Ahmadzadeh, Rustam Hajili,
Huseyn Eylazov, Zemfira Mikayilova, Laman Abdulhamidova, Khadija
Abilzadeh, Arzu Aslanova, Marziyya Nurmatova, Yagmur Mammadli and
Aylin Asgarova will be at the training from today until April 1.
The preparatory process will be held together with the Turkish
national team.
It should be noted that another of our table tennis players,
Onur Guluzade, is currently in a training camp in China.
