Azerbaijani Table Tennis Players Attend Training Camp Together With Turkish National Team

Azerbaijani table tennis players participated in the next international training camp.

Azernews reports with reference to the information by the press service of the federation that the members of the national team went to Ankara, the capital of Turkiye, for this purpose.

Under the leadership of head coach Farhad Ismayilov, Vazir Allahverdiyev, Nihat Mammadov, Adil Ahmadzadeh, Rustam Hajili, Huseyn Eylazov, Zemfira Mikayilova, Laman Abdulhamidova, Khadija Abilzadeh, Arzu Aslanova, Marziyya Nurmatova, Yagmur Mammadli and Aylin Asgarova will be at the training from today until April 1. The preparatory process will be held together with the Turkish national team.

It should be noted that another of our table tennis players, Onur Guluzade, is currently in a training camp in China.