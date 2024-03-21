Holding Triathlon World Cup In Baku In 2025 Is Under Discussion

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Triathlon Federation (ATF) President Farid Farhadzade
met with World Triathlon Organization President Marisol Casado and
General Secretary Antonio Arimany in Madrid.
According to Azernews, the meeting discussed the development of
triathlon in Azerbaijan.
It was agreed that the international organization will hold a
seminar for triathlon coaches in our country this year. The main
topic of the discussions was organizing the Triathlon World Cup in
Baku in 2025.
