               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Erdogan Congratulates All People Celebrating Novruz Holiday


3/21/2024 3:30:24 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, congratulated everyone celebrating Novruz in the world.

According to Azernews, President Recep TayyipErdogan shared this on his official "X" account.

"I congratulate our nation and all our brothers in our geography who are experiencing the joy of Novruz on the Novruz holiday. I wish that Novruz, which is celebrated with new hopes in a very wide region from Central Asia to the Balkans, will be an occasion for good things," said RT Erdogan.

MENAFN21032024000195011045ID1108007539

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search