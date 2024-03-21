President Erdogan Congratulates All People Celebrating Novruz Holiday

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, congratulated
everyone celebrating Novruz in the world.
According to Azernews, President Recep TayyipErdogan shared this
on his official "X" account.
"I congratulate our nation and all our brothers in our geography
who are experiencing the joy of Novruz on the Novruz holiday. I
wish that Novruz, which is celebrated with new hopes in a very wide
region from Central Asia to the Balkans, will be an occasion for
good things," said RT Erdogan.
