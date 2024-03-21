               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Pashinyan, Michel Discuss Peace Process Between Baku And Yerevan In Brussels


3/21/2024 3:30:23 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Fatime Letifova Read more

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the head of the Council of Europe Charles Michel met within the framework of the nuclear energy summit held in Brussels, Azernews reports, citing the Armenian sources.

According to information, the parties discussed issues of cooperation between Armenia and the European Union.

At the same time, the parties exchanged views on the peace process between Baku and Yerevan, the importance of implementing the agreements reached as a result of the tripartite meetings of the President of the Council of the European Union with the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia held in Brussels on May 14 and July 15, 2023 was emphasized.

