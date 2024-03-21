Pashinyan, Michel Discuss Peace Process Between Baku And Yerevan In Brussels

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the head of the
Council of Europe Charles Michel met within the framework of the
nuclear energy summit held in Brussels,
the Armenian sources.
According to information, the parties discussed issues of
cooperation between Armenia and the European Union.
At the same time, the parties exchanged views on the peace
process between Baku and Yerevan, the importance of implementing
the agreements reached as a result of the tripartite meetings of
the President of the Council of the European Union with the leaders
of Azerbaijan and Armenia held in Brussels on May 14 and July 15,
2023 was emphasized.
