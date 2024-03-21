Novruz Holiday Celebrated In Ancient Darband

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A solemn event dedicated to the Novruz holiday was held in the
ancient city of Darband.
Azernews reports, citing Azertag that Hasan
Mirzayev, the Chairman of the City Assembly of Deputies, who spoke
at the event, conveyed his congratulations to the people of Derbent
on the Novruz holiday and said that it is the brightest and most
beautiful holiday.
Chairman of the National Cultural Autonomy of Darband
Azerbaijanis, Telman Hajaliyev, director of the Azerbaijan State
Drama Theater, Firdovsi Askerov, who were among the honored guests
of the holiday event, congratulated the participants and conveyed
their best wishes.
Then the artists of the Azerbaijan State Drama Theater Sevda
Beybalayeva, Shukufa Malikova, Tamilla Mihrabova, Aygun Najafova,
Mirza Cum Cum, Sarkhan Samadov performed with a bright and rich
concert program.
The troupe of the theater presented the funny play "Bald and
Kosa", the main feature of which is the participation of the
audience.
