Georgian President Congratulates Azerbaijani Community On Novruz Holiday

President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili congratulated the
Azerbaijani community of the country on the occasion of the Novruz
holiday.
According to Azernews, President Zurabishvili shared it on her
"facebook" account.
"We congratulate our Azerbaijani compatriots on the occasion of
the Novruz holiday! May this beautiful spring holiday, which
embodies the renewal of nature, bring joy and prosperity to all of
you!", the congratulation said.
