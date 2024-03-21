               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Georgian President Congratulates Azerbaijani Community On Novruz Holiday


3/21/2024 3:30:22 PM

President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili congratulated the Azerbaijani community of the country on the occasion of the Novruz holiday.

According to Azernews, President Zurabishvili shared it on her "facebook" account.

"We congratulate our Azerbaijani compatriots on the occasion of the Novruz holiday! May this beautiful spring holiday, which embodies the renewal of nature, bring joy and prosperity to all of you!", the congratulation said.

