LS Polls: V. Vaithilingam To Contest As Cong Nominee In Puducherry

(MENAFN- IANS) Puducherry, March 22 (IANS) Congress MP from Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency, V. Vaithilingam, will seek re-election from the same seat in the upcoming general elections, as per the third list of candidates announced on Thursday by the grand old party.

Vaithilingam, 74, is a two-time Chief Minister of Puducherry.

He is currently the Puducherry unit Congress president.

Vaithilingam contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 and won with a massive margin of 1,97,025 votes.