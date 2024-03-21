LS Polls: V. Vaithilingam To Contest As Cong Nominee In Puducherry

(MENAFN- IANS) Puducherry, March 22 (IANS) Congress MP from Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency, V. Vaithilingam, will seek re-election from the same seat in the upcoming general elections, as per the third list of candidates announced on Thursday by the grand old party.
Vaithilingam, 74, is a two-time Chief Minister of Puducherry.
He is currently the Puducherry unit Congress president.
Vaithilingam contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 and won with a massive margin of 1,97,025 votes.
MENAFN21032024000231011071ID1108007533
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.