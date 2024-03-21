One Civilian Killed, Another Four Wounded In Missile Strike On Mykolaiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv killed one person and wounded four others.
Vitaliy Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.
"One woman was killed, four people (three women, one man) were injured," Kim wrote. Read also:
Following missile attack on Kyiv
, Russian volunteer fighters target Belgorod
In turn, Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said that the residential sector is currently being inspected. "There is no damage to the multi-storey buildings. We are inspecting the private sector," the mayor wrote.
As reported, a powerful explosion rocked Mykolaiv. According to preliminary data, Russia struck the city with a ballistic missile.
MENAFN21032024000193011044ID1108007530
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.