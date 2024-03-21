Zelensky Discusses Strengthening Ukrainian Air Defense With Greek PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a phone call discussed the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense.

According to Ukrinform, Zelensky said this in a post on Telegram.

“I spoke with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis about the implementation of our agreements reached during his recent visit to Ukraine, as well as our ongoing defense cooperation, particularly in terms of strengthening our air defense,” said Zelensky.

According to the President, on March 6 in Odesa, Prime Minister Mitsotakis could witness firsthand the importance of reliably protecting Ukrainian skies.

Greece joins coalition to help Ukraine with mine clearance

Zelensky also told the interlocutor about the morning Russian missile strike on Kyiv.



“We also agreed to speed up work on a bilateral security agreement based on the G7 Vilnius Declaration,” noted Zelensky.

As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of March 6, the Russian army attacked Odesa. An explosion was heard at the port at the time when a meeting between Zelensky and Mitsotakis took place. Civilians were killed and injured as a result of the attack.

Photo: Vladimir Zelensky, Telegram