Woman Killed As Russians Shell Village Of Veletenske In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have shelled the village of Veletenske in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, killing a woman.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Russian troops continue to kill residents of the Kherson region," the post reads.

According to the post, the enemy shelled residential buildings in Veletenske. The attack seriously injured a 70-year-old woman who was in the yard of her house. She died on her way to the hospital.

The regional governor also said that on the evening of Wednesday, March 20, the enemy dropped explosives from a drone on the village of Kachkarivka. A 33-year-old man suffered fatal injuries.