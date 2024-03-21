Bomb Disposal Experts Destroy Warhead Of Kh-101 Missile In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Bomb disposal experts have removed and destroyed the warhead of a Kh-101 missile in Kyiv.

"After Russia's large-scale attack this morning, the warhead of a Kh-101 missile was discovered near a house in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital. Law enforcement officers blocked the traffic and, together with rescue workers, evacuated the residents," the post said.

A part of the enemy missile was safely removed, delivered to the place of disposal and destroyed.

On March 21, Russia launched a large-scale missile attack on Kyiv. Anti-aircraft missile units of the Ukrainian Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces intercepted two ballistic missiles and 29 cruise missiles launched by Russian forces.

