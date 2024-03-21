Bomb Disposal Experts Destroy Warhead Of Kh-101 Missile In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Bomb disposal experts have removed and destroyed the warhead of a Kh-101 missile in Kyiv.
Ukraine's State Emergency Service said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"After Russia's large-scale attack this morning, the warhead of a Kh-101 missile was discovered near a house in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital. Law enforcement officers blocked the traffic and, together with rescue workers, evacuated the residents," the post said.
A part of the enemy missile was safely removed, delivered to the place of disposal and destroyed.
On March 21, Russia launched a large-scale missile attack on Kyiv. Anti-aircraft missile units of the Ukrainian Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces intercepted two ballistic missiles and 29 cruise missiles launched by Russian forces.
MENAFN21032024000193011044ID1108007523
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.