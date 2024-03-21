Russian Missile Attack: Almost 70 Private Houses Damaged In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's missile attack on Ukraine on Match 21 has damaged 69 private houses, five apartment buildings and two schools in the Kyiv region.

Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Facebook , reporting on the consequences of the missile attack.

According to Kravchenko, as of 18:00, four people were injured by the attack in the Kyiv region.

"One of the injured persons, a woman born in 1974, was hospitalized in the ophthalmology department with an eye injury, multiple bruises on her face, and injuries to her hands. The woman was operated on. Doctors assess her condition as stable and moderately severe. The other victims were also provided with the necessary medical assistance. Three people refused hospitalization," Kravchenko said.

In addition, the number of damaged buildings has increased.

"As of 18:00, these were 69 private houses. Most of the buildings have partially broken windows, damaged doors, roofs and walls. There are also almost completely destroyed houses. In addition, a number of apartments in five high-rise buildings in the region were damaged," Kravchenko said.

Facades, windows and fences of two schools in the Kyiv region were also damaged due to falling debris.

In addition, missile debris damaged 14 vehicles and 11 non-residential buildings – a lab, fences, garages, and utility rooms.

"The regional administration, districts and communities are providing all the necessary assistance to people for the prompt restoration of damaged objects. Task forces continue to collect information. All facts of war crimes are being recorded by law enforcement agencies," Kravchenko said.

On March 21, Russia launched a large-scale missile attack on Kyiv. Anti-aircraft missile units of the Ukrainian Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces intercepted two ballistic missiles and 29 cruise missiles launched by Russian forces.