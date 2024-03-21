Rutte: Support For Ukraine A Key Topic In Brussels

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has said that continuing support for Ukraine is a key topic at a two-day meeting of the European Council in Brussels.

He reported this on social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

"There's a lot to discuss at the European Council over the next two days in Brussels. Naturally our continuing support for Ukraine is a key topic. The Ukraine Assistance Fund is being launched – a crucial resource when it comes to stepping up our efforts. What's more, the fund will help boost the EU's defense production. We need that not only to keep supporting Ukraine, but also to safeguard our own security. Because strong deterrence is the best defense. With that in mind, the subject of European defense cooperation is also on the agenda," he wrote.

According to Rutte, the "desperate situation in Gaza, which is growing worse by the day," will also be discussed at the meeting.

"That's why we're urgently calling for an immediate pause in the fighting – to quickly get more aid into Gaza and make sure it safely reaches the people who need it, and to get the hostages released. We're also urging Israel to refrain from launching a large-scale ground offensive in Rafah. A lot of people have gathered there and they have nowhere else to go. Above all, we must make sure that the conflict doesn't spread to the wider region," Rutte wrote.

He also noted that "today and tomorrow we'll also be discussing topics such as migration and agriculture."

"The Netherlands will emphasize the need for innovative solutions. In addition, we will address the accession negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Netherlands can agree to the opening of negotiations, but believes the candidate country must first meet the outstanding conditions before talks can begin in earnest," Rutte said.

A two-day EU summit began in Brussels on March 21. Among the priority issues, the EU leaders are considering increasing military aid to Ukraine and immediate measures to strengthen European defense and security.

Photo: Mark Rutte / X